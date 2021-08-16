Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Antonia Fisher and Vivienne Crawshaw: The Family Court has a backlog of cases but is not broken

4 minutes to read
Cases that end up going to the Family Court are either factually complicated, legally complex or involve intractable parties. Photo / Doug Laing, File

Cases that end up going to the Family Court are either factually complicated, legally complex or involve intractable parties. Photo / Doug Laing, File

NZ Herald
By: Antonia Fisher & Vivienne Crawshaw

OPINION

Anyone newly separated, with relationship property issues to resolve, could be forgiven for having a sense of despair reading recent negative press about the Family Court.

Yet the truth is that the process for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.