Antarctic blast: Polar cold temperatures, snow set to hit the North

Queenstown's Remarkables mountain range during Monday's polar blast. Photo / George Heard

The Antarctic Blast that swept up the South Island bringing freezing temperatures, dumping snow and grounding Air New Zealand flights is set to smash the North Island today.

The mercury is set to dip today around much of the country, and Wellington is bracing for damaging waves.

The MetService has issued a heavy swell warning for the region's south coast from Baring Head to Sinclair Head.

The southerly swell was expected to reach 6m on Tuesday evening with the highest risk period coinciding with high tide at 8.24am and 8.54pm.

By Wednesday night the swell is likely to ease to around 4m.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines warned today's waves could be damaging to low lying properties and roads. People in the area are urged to stay out of the water and be prepared to leave their properties if they are at risk.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said the impact of today's morning high tide could be similar to what was experienced in Ōwhiro Bay in April last year when 6m waves battered roads and flooded properties.

The agency said people who lived in homes that had been impacted by past swells and storm events should be prepared for these potential impacts again.

The wild weather has disrupted travel in both islands – with the Interislander ferry cancelling all sailings for today, while Air New Zealand cancelled 33 flights in and out of Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown yesterday.

Snow coating Queenstown's Crown Range on Monday. Photo / George Heard

The polar blast which brought snow to sea level in parts of the south yesterday, huge seas and gales laced with a bitterly cold -20C windchill, continues to track north today.

An active cold front and south-to-southwesterly winds will track north across the remainder of the country, with numerous weather warnings in force.

Heavy snow was possible in Taihape, around the Tararua Range and Banks Peninsula today.

A road snowfall warning is in place for the Napier- Taupō Rd (until midday Tuesday), Desert Rd (until 5pm Tuesday) and Remutaka Hill Rd (until 4pm Tuesday) in the North Island.

Moke Lake in Queenstown, the Crown Range Summit and Ben Nevis Range were coated in snow.

Queenstown's Crown Range pictured on Monday after the area was hit by a polar blast. Photo / George Heard

Snow and ice in Queenstown yesterday forced some drivers to carry chains and motorists across the Wakatipu Basin and in Wanaka were urged to watch for rockfall.

Yesterday morning Treble Cone was coated in 15cm of snow on the upper slopes and Cardrona had received around 10cm.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi has urged motorists driving on SH11/Desert Rd and SH5 Napier- Taupō Rd today to prepare for winter driving conditions, including snow and ice.

Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said further road closures were possible and motorists should plan ahead and drive prepared with a spare tire, charged cellphone, blankets, snacks and a bottle of water in case they break down.

"Plan ahead, allow extra time for your journeys and drive to the road and weather conditions. Maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front, slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards."

SH94 Milford Rd and SH87 between Kyeburn and Outram were both closed overnight while in the North Island SH56 between Opiki and the Manawatu River Bridge was closed due to flooding.

Get out the woolies in Wellington today as snow is forecasted to 300m with the chilly high of 8C and low of 6C while strong south-westerly and gale winds gusting to 90km/h are expected.

In Auckland, a high of 13C and low of 4C is on the cards, with frequent showers in the morning, possibly turning heavy before clearing to fine weather in the afternoon.

The rain clouds would clear by Wednesday but the temperature would stay cool in Auckland with a high of 14C for the rest of week and lows of between 4C-6C.

The weather is less severe in Whangārei today with a few showers forecasted before clearing and turning fine.

Meanwhile, as one part of the country is coated in snow, those in Horowhenua are facing the possibility they may run out of water.

The Horowhenua District Council has pleaded for thousands of residents in Levin, Tokomaru and Shannon to reduce or stop using water immediately.

Due to the recent rain, water treatement plants have struggled to effectively treat the muddy river water for the region's drinking water supplies.

"If residents don't act to reduce water usage or stop completely if they're able, there is a real risk that the water supply will run out and the community will need to rely on bottled water or water tanker supplies to service their minimum requirements," the council said.