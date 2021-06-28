Wild weather: Polar blast brings snow, wind & bitter cold temperatures

MetService National weather: June 28th - 30th.

The polar blast has arrived in New Zealand with force, causing flight cancellations, halting ferries and closing roads.

MetService has forecast possible heavy snow and severe winds for both the North and South Islands, as the cold air mass from the Antarctic ice shelf settles over the country.

Bitterly cold conditions are expected across most of the South Island, with the temperature dropping to 1C in Gore this afternoon and tipped to plummet to -20C in some alpine areas.

Snow on the Crown Range summit on Monday morning. Photo / George Heard

Air New Zealand has cancelled 26 flights in and out of Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown and the Interislander ferry has cancelled all sailings tomorrow and likely to be extended into Wednesday.

Forecasters say the cold front will sweep northwards up the country today, opening the freezer door to all of New Zealand.

A heavy snow watch is now in force for much of the country, stretching from the deep south to the centre of the North Island.

SH94 Milford Rd and SH87 are both closed due to heavy snow, while in the North Island SH56 between Opiki and the Manawatu River Bridge is closed due to flooding.

UPDATE 4:40PM

Due to snow, SH94 Mildford Rd is now CLOSED with next update expected by tomorrow morning, Tuesday 29 June. Snow and freezing conditions are forecast throughout Tuesday, so please expect some disruption and snow ploughs operating. ^EHhttps://t.co/eVNm5cuJej — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) June 28, 2021

Single digits in the far south this afternoon as a cold southerly flow sweeps northwards https://t.co/ziBZZ8yIbP ^PL pic.twitter.com/ZudqLVohqK — MetService (@MetService) June 28, 2021

Photos of the South Island show roads and hills coated in snow.

Moke Lake Queenstown on Monday. Photo / George Heard

A road snowfall warning is now in place for the Napier-Taupō Rd, Desert Rd and Remutaka Hill Rd in the North Island along with a number of alpine passes in the south.

Snow is starting to fall on the Lewis Pass ❄️ Please check road status before commencing your journey... Posted by Canterbury Police on Sunday, June 27, 2021

Warning for central North Island motorists

Waka Kotahi has urged motorists driving on SH11/Desert Rd and SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd overnight and tomorrow to take care as snow showers are forecast for the higher parts of the Desert Rd tonight to until around 7am tomorrow.

Significant snow is expected from late Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

Waikato system manager Cara Lauder encouraged drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions, including snow and ice.

Further road closures were possible and motorists were urged to plan their journeys ahead and drive to the weather conditions.

"Maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front, slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards.

Horowhenua: Water supply critical

The Horowhenua District Council has pleaded for thousands of residents in Levin, Tokomaru and Shannon residents to reduce or stop using water immediately, or risk running out.

Due to the most recent rainfall event, the water treatment plants located in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru have been struggling to effectively treat the muddy river water for the region's drinking water supplies.

"If residents don't act to reduce water usage or stop completely if they're able, there is a real risk that the water supply will run out and the community will need to rely on bottled water or water tanker supplies to service their minimum requirements," the council said.