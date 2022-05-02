More ram raids have been reported around Auckland overnight - with thieves targeting a liquor store, large retail shop and a high end store in the central city.
The Huffer clothing store on Ponsonby Rd is one of those on the ram raid hit-list overnight.
It is understood a vehicle smashed its way through the shop about 2.30am and that a number of clothing items were taken.
Images show the front doors shattered as a large padlock hangs from the handle. Glass litters the front of the store as well as inside.
Another shop targeted was the Harvey Norman store in Massey's Westgate shopping complex, West Auckland.
Several front shop windows were smashed and it is understood several electronic items were also taken in the smash and grab incident.
A photographer told the Herald police officers could be seen standing guard and scanning the area. The incident happened about 11.30pm.
About an hour later, police officers were called to yet another reported ram raid at the Titirangi Village Wine & Spirits liquor store.
A witness said broken alcohol bottles were strewn across the carpark.