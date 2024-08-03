Gisborne United have the Eastern League Division 1 title under their belt and are setting their sights on repeating last year’s league-and-cup double.
Heavy Equipment Services United are scheduled to play Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks on Harry Barker Reserve No 1 in a semifinal of local football’s Bailey Cup at 12.30pm today.
Midweek concern over the state of city sports grounds prompted speculation that the Federation League game between Gisborne Thistle and Palmerston North Marist might be shifted to Harry Barker Reserve, and that other fixtures might be affected.
As of late yesterday afternoon, the Federation League game was set to go ahead at the original venue, Childers Road Reserve, at its scheduled time, 2.45pm today.
While United clinched the Eastern League title weeks ago, they still have one league fixture outstanding – another game against Wainui Sharks – at Wainui on August 17. If United were to win that game it would be their second successive Eastern League first division campaign with a 100% win record.