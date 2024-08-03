Advertisement
Another league title for Gisborne United, now for another cup double

Gisborne Herald
By John Gillies
3 mins to read
Gisborne United midfielder Aaron Graham, pictured playing against Napier Marist last year, was among the standouts as the Eastern League Division 1 champions continued their season-long winning streak last Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne United have the Eastern League Division 1 title under their belt and are setting their sights on repeating last year’s league-and-cup double.

Heavy Equipment Services United are scheduled to play Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks on Harry Barker Reserve No 1 in a semifinal of local football’s Bailey Cup at 12.30pm today.

Midweek concern over the state of city sports grounds prompted speculation that the Federation League game between Gisborne Thistle and Palmerston North Marist might be shifted to Harry Barker Reserve, and that other fixtures might be affected.

As of late yesterday afternoon, the Federation League game was set to go ahead at the original venue, Childers Road Reserve, at its scheduled time, 2.45pm today.

While United clinched the Eastern League title weeks ago, they still have one league fixture outstanding – another game against Wainui Sharks – at Wainui on August 17. If United were to win that game it would be their second successive Eastern League first division campaign with a 100% win record.

And wins today and in next Saturday’s Bailey Cup final would mean that for two seasons in a row they had won every game in local competition.

But player-coach Josh Adams is not taking anything for granted.

Last Saturday, United beat Gisborne Thistle Youth A 4-2 after going into the break level at 2-2 at Harry Barker Reserve.

While United were never behind – they led 1-0 and 2-1 through goals to Damon Husband and Jake Robertson – it was one of the team’s worst first-half performances of the season, Adams said.

“We weren’t playing our style of footy,” he said.

“We got into the dressing room at halftime, a few stern words were spoken and the guys came out a lot better.”

Elder brother Corey Adams scored two second-half goals as the side clicked into gear.

Josh Adams said everyone stepped up in the second spell, although holding midfielder Aaron Graham, centreback Dane Thompson and midfielder Corey Adams were outstanding.

“After the wake-up call in the first half last Saturday, we know what needs to be done against Sharks this weekend. I hope we’ve learned our lesson.”

With United winning the league so convincingly, they’ve had to set their own goals as the season progressed, Adams said. Once they were out of the Federation Cup, they adjusted their sights to new targets.

With their August 17 fixture the only game left in the league, United have a record of 11 wins, 55 goals for and eight against, and are 10 points ahead of runners-up Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar.

That counts for little in today’s Bailey Cup tie against Wainui Sharks, though. Last week the Sharks beat C & G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts 3-2, and they are likely to have a few of the side that caused an upset in the 2022 Bailey Cup final – a 4-1 victory over United.

In the other semifinal, on Harry Barker Reserve No 2 at 2.45pm, Smash Palace Shockers Gold play Wainui Sandbar. It should be an entertaining match. Last Saturday they met in the league, and Wainui won 2-0 at Wainui.

