And wins today and in next Saturday’s Bailey Cup final would mean that for two seasons in a row they had won every game in local competition.

But player-coach Josh Adams is not taking anything for granted.

Last Saturday, United beat Gisborne Thistle Youth A 4-2 after going into the break level at 2-2 at Harry Barker Reserve.

While United were never behind – they led 1-0 and 2-1 through goals to Damon Husband and Jake Robertson – it was one of the team’s worst first-half performances of the season, Adams said.

“We weren’t playing our style of footy,” he said.

“We got into the dressing room at halftime, a few stern words were spoken and the guys came out a lot better.”

Elder brother Corey Adams scored two second-half goals as the side clicked into gear.

Josh Adams said everyone stepped up in the second spell, although holding midfielder Aaron Graham, centreback Dane Thompson and midfielder Corey Adams were outstanding.

“After the wake-up call in the first half last Saturday, we know what needs to be done against Sharks this weekend. I hope we’ve learned our lesson.”

With United winning the league so convincingly, they’ve had to set their own goals as the season progressed, Adams said. Once they were out of the Federation Cup, they adjusted their sights to new targets.

With their August 17 fixture the only game left in the league, United have a record of 11 wins, 55 goals for and eight against, and are 10 points ahead of runners-up Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar.

That counts for little in today’s Bailey Cup tie against Wainui Sharks, though. Last week the Sharks beat C & G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts 3-2, and they are likely to have a few of the side that caused an upset in the 2022 Bailey Cup final – a 4-1 victory over United.

In the other semifinal, on Harry Barker Reserve No 2 at 2.45pm, Smash Palace Shockers Gold play Wainui Sandbar. It should be an entertaining match. Last Saturday they met in the league, and Wainui won 2-0 at Wainui.



