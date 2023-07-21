The bad weather may have been a deterrent for a lot of people, but not for the hordes that turned up to enjoy the market.

Weather may be a dampener for outdoor activities but there’s plenty of buzz at Ngātiwai Trust Board’s annual twilight Matariki markets at Pūtahi Park that’s currently underway.

The second Matariki market has kapa haka, about 30 market stalls by education and community groups and kai galore at the park. Mānuera Mānihera (Ngatiwai), the star voice of Coco Reo Māori, will sing a song and join in the kapa haka.

Nḡatiwai Trust Board chief executive Huhana Lyndon said the event helped her team reflect on the year that has been, celebrate their achievements and set goals and aspirations for next year.

“It’s really an opportunity to bring people out and enjoy themselves. This time last year, it was pouring down and then the skies cleared and we pulled through, and we hope it’s the same today.”

Nḡatiwai had been planning for the event for six weeks, in conjunction with Whangārei District Council.

The event runs until 7pm.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to snap some photos.

Dameon Cook (left) and Justin Kahotea hang flyers to promote the TTT Touch club's fundraising golf tournament.

Ngātiwai Kaumātua Kapa Haka group were the first act.

Seven-year-old twins Kataraina and Ataahua Harris and their cousin Precious Harris sample the candyfloss.