Kelvyn Alp, one of the hosts of far-right conspiracy theory website Counterspin Media has faced media outside court. Video / NZ Herald

Two people charged over distributing an objectionable publication have launched a diatribe outside court, saying the allegations amounted to a "political attack" and calling media "journalistic whores".

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, hosts of far-right conspiracy theory website Counterspin Media, appeared in the Christchurch District Court jointly charged that on February 23 this year at Wellington they distributed a documentary deemed an objectionable publication under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993.

Alp, 51, is also charged individually with distributing the documentary.

The pair are also both charged that on August 25 at Christchurch failed without reasonable excuse to assist a person exercising a search power when requested to do so under Section 130(1) of the Search and Surveillance Act 2012.

Kelvyn Alp faces off with security outside the Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

Spierer, 37, whose address was also listed as Woolston, is also accused of failing to supply fingerprints and a photograph, at Christchurch police station on the same day.

Alp addressed media outside court after his appearance.

"You guys don't like us and we don't like you. That's just a fact. You guys are bought and paid for journalistic whores."

Asked whether he would fight the charges, he said: "I don't need to fight anything. They will take care of themselves."

Kelvyn Alp outside court ahead of his first appearance on three charges. Photo / George Heard

The pair did not wear masks and appeared in court without legal representation and refused to stand in the dock.

They stood at the lawyer's benches while Judge Jim Large ordered them to stand in the dock.

They claimed that they are on "special appearance" not "general appearance" and "reserved" all their rights.

"I do not argue the law, facts, jurisdiction or venue. I am only here to settle this matter," Spierer said, reading from a prepared script.

They were then forcibly moved into the dock by police officers and court security.

Alp said after the appearance he would not voluntarily go into the dock in the courtroom because "it was not our place".

"We're not cattle. We're not a ship that needs to be plundered. That's what a dock is. We're the captains of our vessels."

Also speaking outside court after being released on bail, Spierer said "freedom of speech is worth fighting for in this country".

"You as Kiwis deserve to know the truth about whatever you want to know the truth about."

She said people around the country were feeling "disenfranchised and silenced".

"We are simply trying to be a voice for the people. What crime is being committed here? What crime?"

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the Christchurch Justice Precinct this morning, including white supremacist Philip Arps, former national director of the New Zealand National Front Kyle Chapman and city mayoral candidate Carl Bromley.

White supremacist Philip Arps, once jailed for sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque terror attack, attends court in support of Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer. Photo / George Heard

A smaller opposing group held a large sign that read: "Ka Tū Kotahi Tatou - We stand united with Aroha for Our Muslim Whanau".

As the smaller group chanted and sang, they were verbally abused, being called "f****** idiots" and racial comments were made. Journalists were also abused and threatened.

Many people livestreamed the crowds outside court, which were held back by court security staff. Many police officers were just inside the building.

Counterspin Media broadcasts conspiracy theories and discredited Covid-19 misinformation.

Security trying to manage the group of supporters outside the Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard



Judge Large said he intended to remand the pair on bail on all matters to seek legal assistance if they want.

They are due back in court on September 21 at 10am and the judge said pleas will be required on that date.

The Herald has chosen not to name the publication, which was banned two years after it was broadcast.