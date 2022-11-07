Popular Glen Eden identity Andre Wickliffe, who died after intervening in an altercation between two women last month. Photo / Supplied

A woman has failed to appear in court on a manslaughter charge after the death of popular Glen Eden identity Andre Wickliffe, who never recovered after intervening in a fight.

Judge Maria Pecotic issued an arrest warrant on Monday afternoon for the 28-year-old woman. She was initially charged with common assault, then granted bail last month.

Andre Wickliffe died in hospital about two weeks after he was allegedly hit when intervening in a fight between two women in Captain Scott Rd at Glenmall late on the evening of Saturday, September 24, a witness told the Herald.

The assault charge was upgraded to manslaughter in light of Wickliffe’s death. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning at 10am but never showed up.

Her lawyer, Herman Retzlaff, told Judge Pecotic on Monday afternoon he and his staff had earlier contacted her family and explained the importance of being in court. Multiple attempts were made to contact the Glen Eden woman on Monday.

“We’ve made contact with her family and explained the importance of being here,” Retzlaff said.

“We’ve really gone out of our way to try and make contact.”

Police sought a warrant for her arrest. Judge Pecotic said she was not prepared to delay the case further and granted the warrant about 2.30pm Monday.

The 65-year-old Wickliffe reported trouble breathing after he was allegedly struck, and was taken to hospital. He died in North Shore Hospital on Wednesday, October 5.

Court documents show police allege she caused Wickliffe’s death by assaulting him on September 24.

The manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

No occupation is recorded in court documents and she is listed as living at a home in Albionvale Rd, Glen Eden.

It was the second tragedy to strike a West Auckland whānau already grieving the loss of child star Lionel Allan after his death in an alleged hit-and-run.

His nephew, former Kiwi child star-turned-501 deportee Lionel Allan, died in an alleged hit-and-run on Friday, September 30. At the time of his death, Allan had turned his life around and was a devoted family man, a relative earlier told the Herald.

The driver has appeared in court charged with failing to stop and careless driving causing death.

A family spokeswoman politely declined an offer to speak about Wickliffe

“We are grieving the loss of two of our whānau who both had their lives stolen from us within a week of each other,” she said in a message.

A man working at A1 Groceries, who witnessed the incident, told the Herald Wickliffe had forged a strong bond with staff and owners of the family-run dairy over the better part of a decade.

Wickliffe had secured a state house in Sunnyvale but before that lived in his car near the shops, the worker said.

“Really nice man. Very generous,” he said.

“If he saw somebody who was needy, he would give money and whatever help they need.”

The worker said Wickliffe had got between two women, one of whom was about to strike the other.

“We thought it was one of his friends, because he’s got many friends here,” he said.

“Andre came in between, to try to save that lady.

A scuffle allegedly ensued between Wickliffe and the woman and they fell to the ground, he said.

“After that, Andre was not able to breathe properly. Then he told us that he is not all right.”

Police arrived and helped him to the hospital, where he died this week.

The worker understood Wickliffe had lived with his father in Glendale Rd before coming to live near the shops after his father died.

“People know him, he’s quite famous in Glen Eden because he’s been here the last 30 years,” the worker said.

"He was a really good man."








