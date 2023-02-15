Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Ananish Chaudhuri: Is big pharma profiteering from the pandemic?

By Ananish Chaudhuri
5 mins to read
The distribution of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines was organised by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a philanthropic enterprise through its Covax facility. Photo / Sam Mednick, AP, File

OPINION

Several pharmaceutical companies worked hard and fast to develop Covid-19 vaccines and, although the speed at which these vaccines were manufactured was applauded by many, some vaccine makers are now being criticised for keeping

