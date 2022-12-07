Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Analysis: The three things experts want NZ’s next pandemic response to be

Jamie Morton
By
9 mins to read
A Royal Commission of Inquiry into New Zealand’s management of Covid-19 will take place. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Royal Commission of Inquiry into New Zealand’s management of Covid-19 will take place. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government has just announced a wide-ranging Royal Commission of Inquiry into New Zealand’s pandemic response. Covid-19 experts told Jamie Morton three things they’d like our next one to be.

More prepared

New Zealand’s pandemic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand