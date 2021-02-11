America's Cup 2021: Weather conditions couldn't be better for weekend Prada Cup racing

As anticipation builds for this weekend's Prada Cup final races, weather conditions for spectators and sailors couldn't be looking better.

On Saturday, Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK will battle it out in the first race of the Prada Cup final.

North-easterly winds in the teens (knots) are due to hit late afternoon on Saturday which is right within the parameters of racing, America's Cup Herald columnist and AUT sailing professor Mark Orams said.

He said similar conditions were expected for Sunday but there was a little less confidence as it was further away.

"If we get north-easterlies in the teens then it opens up course C and course A, which are the preferred options ... due to being the best spots for spectators," Orams said.

Met Service meteorologist Angus Hines said for spectators weather conditions couldn't be better.

Overall it's looking fine all weekend with temperatures up to 26C in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday, Hines said.

The best spectator spot for Course C, which is marked out between North Head and Tamaki Drive, is North Head which is a couple minutes drive from the heart of Devonport.

Both high and close enough to the east end of the harbour, you get a full 360 degree view from North Head. There's plenty of space to find a good spot and is unlikely to feel crowded.

If Course A is picked for this weekend's racing, Kennedy Park will be the place to be. There's very little to obstruct your view and is close enough to catch all of the action. It's large and recently-renovated viewing platform has plenty of space for spectators.

Saturday's course choice will be announced to the public at about 10am.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.