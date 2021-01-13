America's Cup 2021: Fine weather conditions forecast for start of Prada Cup

Stunning weather conditions are forecast for the first day of the Prada Cup, in Auckland, tomorrow.

And anyone heading out to catch the action in downtown Auckland is being encouraged to slip, slop and slap, as the sun is expected to be out the whole day.

A high of 24C is forecast in the City of Sails to end the working week. An overnight low of 16C is on the cards.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said southwesterlies are also expected, with winds reaching 10 knots - about 15km to 20km.

"So not that strong...but a nice day for racing."

A northeasterly swell measuring about 1m is forecast as well, but is not expected to be significant or have much impact on the sailing activities.

With temperatures being above normal for many parts of the country, members of the public keen to see the action live tomorrow are being told to be sun smart.

"It's going to be a nice day, so put on some sunblock. I definitely recommend that."

Heading into Saturday, light winds and sea breezes are forecast in Auckland and a similar high of 25C. A low of 17C is expected.

Like tomorrow, the weather is set to be fine on the start of the weekend - save for some areas of morning and evening cloud.

But come Sunday, a period of rain is due in the afternoon.

The MetService also says there is a chance of a shower and northwesterly winds will start to develop.

