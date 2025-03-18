A moose photographed in Fiordland in 1952. Photo / Supplied

Now an American says he couldn’t believe his eyes when he apparently stumbled across one of New Zealand’s most mysterious creatures.

Norbert Nigon was with his wife Virginia Schuning, of Minnesota, when he said he encountered the moose while tramping the Kepler Track on March 13.

The pair said they are very familiar with the “distinctive characteristics” of moose as Nigon is a veterinarian of almost three decades and they’ve both observed moose in the US wild.

Nigon said he came across the elusive beast shortly after they set off from the Rainbow Reach car park late morning, heading toward Moturau Hut.

After crossing a suspension bridge over the river, he wandered to the edge of the riverbank where, crouching down, he said he saw a cow moose on the other side - “about 30 to 50 metres away”.

“The moose was standing still and facing directly at me… I noticed the long face, the dark brown color, two large nostrils and two large ears… I thought to myself, ‘Wow, that’s a moose, I should get a picture of it’,” he said.

Nigon said he watched the animal for approximately five seconds before reaching for his phone to take a photo - but by the time he got ready, the moose had turned and was disappearing into the dense bush.

When Nigon eventually caught up to Schuning, who was waiting on the other side of the bridge, he said he’d seen a moose.

Schuning replied: “There are no moose in New Zealand.”

At Moturau Hut, the couple searched Google and were surprised to read about the history of moose in Fiordland, and also came across the story of moose researcher, biologist and author Ken Tustin and his decades-long search for the Fiordland moose.

Upon returning to Te Anau and continuing their internet search, Schuning and Nigon decided the sighting was significant enough to report.

Never-before-published photographs of three moose taken in Fiordland in 1953 came to light in 2012. Photo / Fred Stewardson.

They spoke with a staff member at the Te Anau Department of Conservation (DoC) office, and described the details and location of their sighting, shared their contact details and were told that DoC would be in touch.

Then Schuning and Nigon made contact with Tustin and were able to meet up and recount their experience firsthand.

Tustin said he found Schuning and Nigon’s account compelling.

“The sighting was a stunning piece of luck for them, and I’m grateful for their follow-up after they realised the significance of what they’d just seen. I’m thrilled for them, and for me,” he said.

DoC has been approached for comment.

When asked about the sighting, Tustin said, “Norbert’s credentials are immaculate. It’s an astonishing record.

“Moose remain a remnant population here, on the verge of extinction, but this observation extends their existence to 2025; that’s 115 years after their ancestors were released at Supper Cove in Dusky Sound. This new record is a significant addition to what we’ve learned about moose.”

