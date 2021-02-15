Ambulance on scene after tree falls on vehicle near Hunterville

Police are responding to an incident on Turakina Valley Rd. Photo / File

A tree has fallen on a vehicle on Turakina Valley Rd near Hunterville.

Police were alerted to the incident around 9.20am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said an ambulance is currently on the scene of the accident. A St John spokesperson said two occupants of the vehicle had minor injuries.

Police said the road is relatively quiet and there are no traffic issues.

MetService currently has a severe wind watch in place across many parts of the central and lower North Island including Whanganui, Taihape and Taranaki.