Emergency services are responding to reports of a body floating on Lake Wānaka. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to reports someone was possibly missing on Lake Wānaka this evening.

A Wānaka local told the Herald Fire and Emergency, police and an ambulance were at the lakefront on Ardmore St about 7.15pm.

Police are on the scene trying to establish the circumstances behind the report.

“There may be a person unaccounted for in the water,” a police spokesperson said.

Officers could be seen speaking to bystanders.

Two fire trucks could be seen attending the callout.

Fire and Emergency NZ was assisting an ambulance with a “medical incident” in Wānaka.

St John has been approached for comment.

