Almost 50 'irreplaceable' Bonsai trees stolen from Auckland garden

The trees have been groomed over decades. Photo / Supplied

The trees have been groomed over decades. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Almost 50 Bonsai trees considered "irreplaceable art" by their distressed owner have been stolen from an Auckland garden.

Police are appealing for help to find the 45 Bonsai trees that were stolen from a Mt Albert garden in the city's inner west "last Sunday and into Monday".

Police say this isn't a simple case of trying to nip crime in the bud, but that the miniature trees are instead priceless and much beloved by their owner, who has spent decades lovingly sculpting, nurturing and caring for them.

"This should be compared to the loss of irreplaceable art and involves a man's life-long commitment to their care," Acting Detective Sergeant Thomas Malcolm said.

Thieves stole 45 Bonsai trees from a Mt Albert garden. Photo / Supplied

"This situation has caused a significant amount of distress for the man and his family.

"There are 45 Bonsai plants out there somewhere, and we would like the public's assistance with any information that could lead to the trees being returned."

Anyone with information relating to this incident has been urged to call Police on 105, and quote file number 211122/3956.