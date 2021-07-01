Almost 450 Rotorua homes lose power after car hits powerpole

Emergency services attend the scene where a car crashed into a powerpole. Photo / Supplied

Almost 450 homes have lost power in Rotorua after a car crashed into a powerpole tonight.

Emergency services are attending the single vehicle crash that occurred just before 9pm on Springfield Rd, which has left a powerpole almost on its side and surrounding areas without power.

A total of 338 Unison customers have been affected in Springfield and Tihiotonga while 111 homes along Springfield Rd, Wharepaina Cr and Goodwin Ave had also lost power. Initial estimations had almost 2000 homes affected.

Power was expected to be restored to all areas by 10.50pm.

Police said one person was reportedly injured but the level of their injuries was unknown.

The crash site, which was between Douglas St and Regent St along Springfield Rd, was cordoned off.

