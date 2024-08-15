Advertisement
Alleged youth offenders: 60 charges laid following string of vehicle thefts in Canterbury

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles.

Six young people are facing 60 charges following a rise in vehicle break-ins in North Canterbury.

Enquiries led to three search warrants executed in North Canterbury.

Police said 22 stolen ignition barrels were recovered at one address between June and July.

The group have now been charged and will appear before the courts.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, Waimakariri and Hurunui response manager said it is a frustrating time for the community.

“The impact of these crimes goes beyond the physical loss of property,” he said.

“They are eroding the sense of safety that our residents deserve.”

He said police will continue to work to identify and apprehend those responsible and hold them to account.

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles.

This includes locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas.

Police are also urging the community to report any suspicious behaviour or activities.

