Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, Waimakariri and Hurunui response manager said it is a frustrating time for the community.

“The impact of these crimes goes beyond the physical loss of property,” he said.

“They are eroding the sense of safety that our residents deserve.”

He said police will continue to work to identify and apprehend those responsible and hold them to account.

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles.

This includes locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas.

Police are also urging the community to report any suspicious behaviour or activities.