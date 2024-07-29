Screenshots from his phone show he called the shelter number about 10 times in the days before Callaway was euthanised, including three calls the day he was to be collected and two the next.

When he finally spoke to someone at the shelter on July 23, he was told Callaway had been put down the previous day because no one had collected him.

”We could not believe it. They never said he would be put down and no one told us that was happening. We were told we had to come up with the money to get and we had it, we were trying to collect him,” Olive said.

Shelter staff said on hearing his dog had been euthanised they felt threatened enough by Olive’s reaction to close the shelter for the rest of the day.

A report to police was made online through the non-emergency 105 number.

“At this point, the matter was referred to police, and the shelter was closed to the public for the remainder of the day. Security was brought on site and remained there until close of business,” Auckland Council general manager of licensing and compliance Robert Irvine said.

Callaway was loved by the extended family and gentle with children his owner said. Photo / Supplied

Irvine said it was the seventh time Callaway had escaped and been found roaming.

He said the owner “did not show up for their appointment to collect”, and the shelter had no record of calls or voice messages from the owner.

Irvine said Callaway was “not suitable for rehoming” so was euthanised.

Space restrictions in the shelter meant dogs could not always be kept longer than the seven-day period outlined in the Dog Control Act, Irvine said.

Callaway had been there for 11 days.

Fifty-seven percent of impounded dogs across Auckland end up at the shelter, as it is the biggest facility, with capacity for 80 to 100 dogs.

In the year to July 2023, 1660 dogs were put down at the Manukau shelter. The total throughout Auckland was 2615.

Olive confirmed Callaway was known to the shelter but said each time the fee was paid and he was released.

“We had a problem with someone (working on the property) always leaving the gate open and we were trying to stop them doing it,” he said.

He admitted he was emotional when he was told Callaway had been euthanised but said no serious threat was made.

Callaway was found as a stray and adopted by the Olive family. Photo / Supplied

“As if I would do that, it was a misunderstanding,” he said.

He said he wanted to go into the shelter to collect Callaway’s ashes but had been told it was not possible because he had been put in with the other euthanised dogs.

“That was so distressing for us to hear. Callaway wasn’t just a dog he was a member of our big family, he was my first son, he was a brother and a grandbaby,” he said.

“We were trying to get there, they should have called us before this happened.”

The family have made a formal complaint and are awaiting a response.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.















