The alleged offender has interim name suppression but is due to appear in the High Court at Whanganui on Friday charged with attempted murder. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man charged with attempted murder who was arrested by armed police last month is now facing a raft of further charges.

The accused was arrested by armed police at a Caius Ave address in the Whanganui suburb of Gonville on Wednesday August 24.

He appeared in the Whanganui District Court the following day, charged with attempted murder and failing to remain stopped for police. The charges related to a family harm incident in the city on July 19.

The alleged offender was granted interim name suppression and was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Whanganui on September 16.

On Tuesday, he appeared before Judge Chris Sygrove in the District Court to face a further 11 charges.

He didn't plea to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, behaving threateningly, breaching a protection order, failing to stop for police, failing to remain stopped, driving while disqualified, two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and three of theft.

Sygrove remanded the accused, in custody, to reappear on October 4.

Name suppression would remain until the man appears in the High Court on Friday.