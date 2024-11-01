An alleged thief who stole a cellphone from a West Auckland business returned later to ask staff for the PIN to unlock it – or give her $50 to return what she had taken.
Daily Tea, a bubble tea outlet in Henderson, is telling the woman to keep her ill-gotten gains and stay away after she returned again and left staff feeling unsafe.
The initial theft and the later extortion attempts were captured on camera and Daily Tea earlier shared the videos online, prompting members of the community to identify the alleged offender.
The light-fingered visitor first came in on October 21, leaning over the counter and taking a cellphone the store used to take orders.
”Hope this small laggy company phone that is worth less than your handbag can help you strive further in life,” Daily Tea told the woman online after the theft, accompanying their stinging rebuke with a CCTV image of the woman reaching to take the phone.