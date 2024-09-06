Oranga Tamariki is investigating an alleged assault at a youth justice facility. Photo / RNZ

Oranga Tamariki is investigating an alleged assault at a youth justice facility late last week.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour released a statement on Friday afternoon saying the incident involved “a small number” of staff and young people. It resulted in one minor injury.

“I have told the senior leadership team at Oranga Tamariki that I expect it to be as transparent as possible about the incident,” Chhour said.

“The Police were called and Oranga Tamariki is conducting inquiries.”

The incident did not happen at the Government’s boot camp pilot currently under way in Palmerston North.