Alleged assault at youth justice facility under investigation by Oranga Tamariki

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Oranga Tamariki is investigating an alleged assault at a youth justice facility. Photo / RNZ

Oranga Tamariki is investigating an alleged assault at a youth justice facility late last week.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour released a statement on Friday afternoon saying the incident involved “a small number” of staff and young people. It resulted in one minor injury.

“I have told the senior leadership team at Oranga Tamariki that I expect it to be as transparent as possible about the incident,” Chhour said.

“The Police were called and Oranga Tamariki is conducting inquiries.”

The incident did not happen at the Government’s boot camp pilot currently under way in Palmerston North.

The minister’s office was unable to provide any further details.

Police directed the Herald’s queries to Oranga Tamariki. The Herald has sought comment from Oranga Tamariki.

- More to come.

