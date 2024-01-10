KiwiRail and TrackSafe are urging people to take a good hard look for trains when approaching any rail crossing. Video / KiwiRail

All train services in and out of Wellington have been suspended this afternoon due to a technical issue.

Trains across five lines have been halted, with Metlink warning there is an “ongoing overhead power issue”.

“We recommend seeking other transport at this stage,” Metlink said on its website.

Customers across Kāpiti, the Hutt Valley, Johnsonville and Wairarapa will all be affected.

The cancellations follow earlier terminations and delays on some of the lines due to “heat restrictions”.

Heat restrictions have at times been put in place to stop train tracks from warping due to the temperature.

Some of the earlier cancellations had been replaced by buses, but it was not yet clear how many services would have bus replacements.

Metlink’s website has also now crashed.

The Herald has contacted Greater Wellington Regional Council, which operates Metlink, for comment.