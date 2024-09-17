As part of the post Mealamu, 45, comments: “Worry about nothing, pray about everything. Grateful for the blessings, love and learnings.

“Thank you for your well wishes.”

Former teammates Ma’a Nonu, Piri Weepu, Tana Umaga and Sam Cane have sent Mealamu their best wishes via the post.

On Instagram Mealamu said: “Blessed beyond measure, thank you for all your prayers and messages. All is good and well here TYJ.”

His wife Tai Mealamu also posted a photo of them holding hands in hospital two days ago - today she said they were celebrating their 25th anniversary.

The latest heart issue is not the first for the All Black great. In 2022 Mealamu had to pull out of boxing fundraiser Fight for Life after a routine medical check-up discovered a previously undiagnosed heart issue.

An ECG test at the time confirmed Mealamu’s irregular heartbeat as part of a heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation. The condition can lead to stroke and heart failure.

Mealamu, who played for the All Blacks between 2002 and 2015, was hospitalised again in 2023 for ongoing heart issues.

