All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu recovering in hospital after shock collapse at gym

Kirsty Wynn
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Former All-Black Keven Mealamu is recovering in hospital with a heart issue after a shock collapse when exercising.

Mealamu was working out in a group fitness session earlier this year at the gym he owns with his wife Latai Mealamu when he collapsed.

The 130-cap test veteran shared a dramatic video from Fit60 Gym in Takanini that shows him stumble and drop to the ground before trying to get up. He falls again hitting his head on a wall.

Others working out alongside him quickly rush to his aid and get help.

As part of the post Mealamu, 45, comments: “Worry about nothing, pray about everything. Grateful for the blessings, love and learnings.

“Thank you for your well wishes.”

Former teammates Ma’a Nonu, Piri Weepu, Tana Umaga and Sam Cane have sent Mealamu their best wishes via the post.

On Instagram Mealamu said: “Blessed beyond measure, thank you for all your prayers and messages. All is good and well here TYJ.”

His wife Tai Mealamu also posted a photo of them holding hands in hospital two days ago - today she said they were celebrating their 25th anniversary.

The latest heart issue is not the first for the All Black great. In 2022 Mealamu had to pull out of boxing fundraiser Fight for Life after a routine medical check-up discovered a previously undiagnosed heart issue.

An ECG test at the time confirmed Mealamu’s irregular heartbeat as part of a heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation. The condition can lead to stroke and heart failure.

Mealamu, who played for the All Blacks between 2002 and 2015, was hospitalised again in 2023 for ongoing heart issues.

