The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry and first held in 2014.

His inspiration for the games came after he attended the Warrior Games in the United States in 2013.

Both serving service personnel and veterans can participate in the Invictus Games – its name is taken from the Latin for “unconquered”.

This year’s games began on February 8 and finish tomorrow.

McCaw posted his selfie with Prince Harry on Facebook and Instagram.

“Great to be in Vancouver supporting the wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games this afternoon,” he wrote.

McCaw is an ambassador for the International Sports Promotion Society.

ISPS was founded by Dr Haruhisa Handa and is “committed to promoting blind and disabled golf worldwide, and believes in the power of sport to inspire positive change in communities across the globe”.

“ISPS Handa has supported the Invictus Games from the inaugural Games in London in 2014 and is very proud to be an Official Partner of the Invictus Games Foundation,” the organisation said on the games' website.

Ambassadors alongside McCaw include Dan Carter, Francois Pienaar and Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Olympian Zara Phillips, and one of the world’s top-ranked golfers with a disability Brendan Lawlor.

During the games, McCaw was part of an open discussion about the power of support in the journey of healing, described as “a conversation that highlights the strength of community and resilience”.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz