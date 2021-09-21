Albert Town tiny homes extensively damaged in act of vandalism

Two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town. Photo / Supplied

Wanaka police are appealing for information after two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town.

A police spokesperson said the houses on Joe Brown Drive were vandalised with black, green and pink spray paint, and the interiors damaged extensively.

It was believed the damage occurred between noon on Friday and noon on Saturday, September 17-18.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who had seen any suspicious behaviour in that period.

Forensic investigations were under way to identify the culprits and hopefully gain reparation to the owners for the damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 105 and quote the file number 210919/9042.