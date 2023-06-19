Multiple people have been hospitalised after a man entered several restaurants in the Auckland suburb of Albany and attacked customers with a weapon on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Warning: Graphic images

Witnesses have described the harrowing scenes of a random attack on people out for dinner on Auckland’s North Shore last night.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which resulted in multiple people being injured and taken to hospital after a man wielding a weapon entered three restaurants, Zhang Liang Malatang, Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot, on Corinthian Drive, Albany, and started attacking members of the public about 9pm.

A 24-year-old male was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Further charges are expected, Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams said.

Two people injured in the Albany attack are now in a stable condition with minor injuries at North Shore Hospital.

Police tape surrounds one of the restaurants on Corinthian Drive, in Albany, where a number of people were attacked by a man wielding a weapon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A third victim has been taken to Auckland City Hospital. Their condition is not yet clear.

A witness who asked not to be named told the Herald he was having dinner with a friend when a man wearing blue walked in carrying an axe.

“He walked in and hit my friend. He was the first target.

“I’m slightly injured. My friend got seriously injured. Only two of us got injured in our restaurant, but [there were] more wounded in the other restaurants.”

The witness suffered injuries on both of his hands after blocking an attack from the man involved.

‘I blocked his axe with my hand’

“I was in shock. When I realised what was happening, he tried to target me.

“I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head - so I blocked the axe with my hand.”

The witness said the attacker then chased him and his friend out of the restaurant.

“When he realised he can’t catch us, he just turned around and went into another restaurant and kept attacking.

An axe spotted at the scene where multiple people were injured in an attack on Auckland's North Shore last night.

“It was all very random. We all think this was random - no one knew him.”

The witness said he and his friend had been eating at the Maya Hotpot restaurant.

They watched in horror as the man involved walked into a second restaurant - Yues Dumpling Kitchen - and launched another attack on an unsuspecting person.

The witness said it was “very, very, very scary”.

“The customer who got seriously injured in this restaurant had his head down to his food, focusing on the food. There was no way for him to know this attacker was coming.

Members of the public help one of the victims injured in a seemingly attack in Albany last night. Photo / Supplied

“He was hit - he was one of the ones taken away by ambulance.”

A second person who saw the incident said he heard the attacker say he had been beaten by someone and this was retaliation.

This witness said he had been seated at a table that looked towards the entrance and saw the attacker walk in and attack a person who had his back to the door.

“The guy at the front was eating. I saw [the attacker] come in with a f*****g hammer-axe thing.

“I was in the second shop targeted. I did what I did - gave the man first aid. I didn’t know there had been multiple victims ‘til [I] came out to help police put the guy in the car.

“Then I heard [a] guy here, guy there...”

The witness said of the attacker: “He was very, very calm when I told him to go. He kept coming at me.”

The witness also said the victim he helped was still conscious after the attack, but had a serious head injury.

“He was fully conscious and standing. But he had a big cut to the middle and front of his head.

“I helped also to do first aid on him. I was able to help press down [on the wound].

Police arrested one person at the scene of the attack. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said initial enquiries suggest that this is an isolated incident and no one else is being sought in relation to this incident.

Police will be present in the area this morning as a wider scene examination is conducted.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Additionally, if you have footage of the incident, please contact 105 quoting reference number 230620/0005 and the investigation team will be in touch.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

