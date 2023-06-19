Multiple people have been hospitalised after a man entered several restaurants in the Auckland suburb of Albany tonight and attacked customers with a weapon.
The offender is in police custody.
Police received reports of the attack at 9.05pm that a man entered the businesses and started striking customers with a weapon.
The police spokesperson said three people have been transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
Police said in a statement they are still working to piece together exactly what happened, and investigations are underway.
The restaurant Zhangliang Malatang has been cordoned off by police. The attacks occurred in a strip of restaurants and businesses along Corinthian Drive, Albany.
In a video obtained by the Herald, from outside the restaurant, two police officers can be seen handcuffing a man.
In another video taken at the scene, an axe can be seen lying on the footpath outside a restaurant - where inside - blood is smeared across the floor.
Inside the restaurant sits someone who is injured being tended to by members of the public.