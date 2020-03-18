Airbnb bookings 'collapse' as tourist numbers fall off a cliff

Airbnb bookings have "collapsed" in Queenstown and other tourist hubs as rental owners slash prices and target those needing to self-isolate in a bid to attract customers.
Auckland short-term rental owners were also stinging as new rules forcing overseas arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days led tearful brides to cancel weddings and foreign contractors to consider delaying work visits.
Tourist operators were now pleading with Kiwis to get out and see their own country as there might never be a cheaper time to visit Queenstown without the crowds.
Meanwhile, foreign tourists still arriving were scrambling to find places to stay as a new Facebook page - formed to match visitors with Airbnb rentals suitable for self-isolation - raced to more than 500 members in less than 24 hours.
Queenstown Luxury Property Management co-owner Aaron Murphy was among those listing rentals on the Self-Isolation Accommodation Group page and said the outlook was grim as tourist numbers plummeted.
"I've got one poor lady who booked one of my houses in Browns Bay almost a year ago, and she rang me in tears because she has had to not only cancel all her guests coming out but also her own wedding."
Another team of foreign contractors at first cancelled their rental booking but then rebooked due to being legally contracted to complete their job in New Zealand.
The workers now planned to fly into the country and self-isolate for 14 days before completing their three-month contract.
Rennell said another home owner - who had been on a dream, year-long holiday with her family - was forced to take her house off the short-term rental market after she cancelled her overseas holiday and returned home.
On the flip side, she said there had been a small rebound in business from people needing rentals to self-isolate in, including some from the Self-Isolation Accommodation Group Facebook page.
Argentinian traveller Flor Garcia was among those posting on the page, but now said she was likely to put off her trip to New Zealand as the "most responsible decision" was to stay at home.