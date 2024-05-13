Auckland’s Mayor blasts AT over CBD parking charges, Whakapapa skifield’s future and the Lachie Jones inquest in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / TVNZ / NZHerald

By RNZ

Seasonal workers in New Zealand and Vanuatu have been left in limbo with the grounding of all Air Vanuatu flights.

The airline is in voluntary liquidation leaving 1458 workers stranded with visas soon to expire.

Immigration NZ says it is working on the problem.

National manager Pacific Loua Ward told Morning Report employers were focused on getting RSE workers on the next flight home.

“We know it’s a really difficult situation for our RSE workers who’ve been in New Zealand, who have finished their season, who are tired, who are looking forward to going home to their families and can’t leave through no fault of their own.”

Ward said Immigration NZ was working with employers and they would continue to supply accommodation and pastoral care.

“We are keeping in close contact with all of the employers,” to make sure no worker slips through the cracks.

Immigration NZ was also looking cohort by cohort at which visas were soon to expire - visas for 213 workers were due to expire by Wednesday.

These workers will be issued with a visa for one month to enable them to stay and work until they can get on a flight, she said.

“Because this is a developing situation, we’re monitoring regularly and then we’ll focus on the next cohorts because the last thing we want is for any of these workers to be unlawful through no fault of their own.”

Employers were focused on solutions, she said.

“There are other [flight] providers that are looking to come into the market and fill the gap.”

Ward said this was not the first time something like this had happened.

And there were workers were waiting to come to New Zealand from Vanuatu, too.

Immigration NZ has proactively issued visas for workers to enter the country over a month rather than two weeks.