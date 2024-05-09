Air Vanuatu's sole 737-800.

Hundreds of passenger are stranded across the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand after carrier Air Vanuatu grounded cancelled scores of flights last minute.

Plagued by technical faults for several months, the airline filed for insolvency on Monday, with an administrator yet to be named.

The national carrier, based out of Port Vilam published a list of 20 impacted services, including four cancelled Auckland flights, blaming mechanical issues.

A travel advisory published by the airline last night blamed “extended maintenance requirements” for the delay. “We are working with our partner carriers to minimise the disruption to our guests.”

There was currently no update on replacement flights for affected passengers.

One Kiwi traveller stranded on Vanuatuan island Espiritu Santo with his wife said they and scores of passengers were still waiting for more information.

“We’ve heard nothing at all, except [the flights] have all been cancelled,” he told the Herald.

Due to the airline’s routes, affected passengers were mostly Australians and New Zealanders. The traveller said he had been hoping to fly via Brisbane back to Auckland, but all the regional departures had also been grounded.

There had been several groundings and “non-stop issues for several months”, but he noted it was odd for no flights to be taking off at all.

With only one 737 aircraft, the airline is extremely exposed to mechanical issues, and this is not the first time faults have halted operations. However, regional links operated on Air Vanuatu turboprop planes appear also to have been grounded.

Local media has also reported on the airline’s ongoing money problems, as well as technical ones.

Yesterday Vanuatu’s Daily Post confirmed the airline’s board of directors had been dissolved and the airline had begun the process of voluntary administration.

The board was formally dissolved after appointing an administrator on May 6. The Post reported consultancy firm Ernst & Young had been asked to address the airline’s insolvency issues, with an invitation from Prime Minister’s Office director-general Cherol Ala.

Earlier this year, the airline’s board of directors failed in a court appeal over unresolved financial obligations. The airline had been embroiled in long-running court case with the owners of its aircraft since 2009 over leasing terms.

In February this year, the company was ordered to pay aircraft leasing company Isleno damages in the order of VT$150 million ($2m).

Last year, international services were plagued by unreliability on the airline’s sole 737-800, the eight-year old aircraft numbered YJ-AV8.

The airline was contacted by the Herald for comment.