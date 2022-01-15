Aggravated robbery in Oamaru Pharmacy: Police seek information

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Photo / File

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Photo / File

Police want to hear from those with information about an aggravated robbery in Oamaru.

The robbery took place just after 5.30pm on Friday January 14 at the Unichem Northend Pharmacy.

A man entered the premises, threatened staff with a weapon and stole prescription medication, police said.

He then fled on foot across Thames Highway, onto Frome Street.

"Staff of the pharmacy were uninjured but understandably shaken by this incident and are receiving support from Victim Support, police and from their families," police said in a statement.

Now, because this incident occured during peak-hour traffic, police believe there would be many pedestrians in the area.

The man was described as wearing black clothing, a facemask and sunglasses.

"We ask anyone that witnessed this incident or saw the man fleeing to contact police," a spokesman said.

"We also urge the offender to do the right thing and come forward to police."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220114/4938. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.