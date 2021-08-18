Afghanistan evacuation missions begins as New Zealand military plane jets off for Kabul

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has identified 53 New Zealanders who are stranded in Afghanistan after the fall of the government to Taliban forces overnight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has identified 53 New Zealanders who are stranded in Afghanistan after the fall of the government to Taliban forces overnight.

A military plane on a mercy dash to Kabul to rescue New Zealanders, interpreters and others who worked with Kiwi troops fighting the Taliban has left this morning.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft was scheduled to fly out of RNZAF Base Auckland at around 8am.

The emergency evacuation contingent amounts to around 80 personnel, including air crew and maintenance staff, a medical team, operational support staff, logistics personnel and force protection.

The deployment could last for up to a month.

It comes after the Taliban's stunning rapid victory in taking control over the war-torn country after the departure of foreign troops, including from New Zealand, the US and other Nato allies, over the past few weeks and months.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft flew out of RNZAF Base Auckland this morning. Photo / File

As disturbing images came in from Kabul airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans tried to flee, clutching to the outsides of moving planes, the New Zealand government made the urgent decision to send help.

Government officials have been contacting individuals stuck in Afghanistan and making arrangements to try and get them out.

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said New Zealand has had a long-standing relationship with the people of Afghanistan, particularly in Bamiyan Province, where Kiwis were based for two decades, and eight New Zealand lives were lost. It fell to the Taliban over the weekend.

"Because of this, we are joining our partners in assisting with the evacuation of those who are in the greatest danger," Henare said.

"We will be working alongside partner militaries, such as our ally Australia, as we respond to this rapidly evolving humanitarian situation."

The Taliban has quickly taken control of the country after the departure of foreign troops. Photo / File

It will mean that some individuals bound for New Zealand might return on Australian, or other allies' planes, and vice versa Henare said, as "partners look to cooperate wherever they can to safely expedite the evacuation".

With the Taliban controlling checkpoints in and out of Kabul airport, it's not yet clear if there will be a safe passage provided to the civilians who used to work with Kiwi forces.

Some have told the Herald they fear deadly reprisals from the Taliban for their ties with foreign troops.

Other worry that their cases are being rejected or ignored and will be left to fend for themselves.

Cabinet provided an exemption for the C-130 Hercules flight when considering Covid-19 alert level changes.

All deploying personnel have been vaccinated, and there will be protections in place throughout the mission, including the use of PPE.

"The safety of our people is of the utmost importance during this unfolding situation," Henare said.