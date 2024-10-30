Peaky Blinders star Neill, who lives in Central Otago, has condemned the moves online in a post supporting Dunedin City Council’s Save Our Southern Hospital campaign.

He said he was unsurprised to hear that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon “and his gang have broken their word” and made cuts to the Dunedin Hospital.

“But angry is the way to feel about it,” he said.

An estimated 35,000 people marched against the Government's proposed hospital cuts in Dunedin on Saturday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“Short-sighted, careless, heartless, ruthless... That’s how it feels.”

In a Dunedin City Council meeting yesterday, members unanimously voted to approve an authorised overspend of $146,099. The estimated costs for the campaign total $156,320, which includes the public march, the cost of running the ambulance marketing, merchandise and staffing support.

It comes after an estimated 35,000 people marched through city streets last month, outraged by the Government’s plans – including Dunedin Mayor, Jules Radich.

“People from across the southern region are outraged by the prospect of cuts to our hospital. We’re here to send a clear message to the Government to keep their promise,” the mayor said.

He quoted Luxon previously stating that a National Government would deliver the hospital as originally promised.

“It all comes down to a simple message, build it once and build it right.”

Yesterday’s council meeting emphasised the level of public response to the issue and the need to hold the Government accountable.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.