Star actor Sir Sam Neill has described the Government’s Dunedin hospital funding cut plans as “short-sighted, careless, heartless, ruthless”.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Health Minister Shane Reti last month announced that the cost of the project has escalated to an estimated $3 billion from an original estimate of between $1.2b-$1.4b in 2017.
An independent review, commissioned by the Government, concluded that the project could not proceed within the current budget, they said.
It has sparked local outrage and the Government has since been accused of breaking an election promise.
In a Dunedin City Council meeting yesterday, members unanimously voted to approve an authorised overspend of $146,099. The estimated costs for the campaign total $156,320, which includes the public march, the cost of running the ambulance marketing, merchandise and staffing support.
It comes after an estimated 35,000 people marched through city streets last month, outraged by the Government’s plans – including Dunedin Mayor, Jules Radich.
“People from across the southern region are outraged by the prospect of cuts to our hospital. We’re here to send a clear message to the Government to keep their promise,” the mayor said.
He quoted Luxon previously stating that a National Government would deliver the hospital as originally promised.
“It all comes down to a simple message, build it once and build it right.”
Yesterday’s council meeting emphasised the level of public response to the issue and the need to hold the Government accountable.
