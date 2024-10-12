Act Party posted Tui beer ‘Yeah right’-style meme mocking University of Auckland international ranking
Government coalition partner has criticised university’s plans for compulsory Treaty of Waitangi course
Tui say they don’t condone Act’s use of their trademarked tagline and have hit back with a meme of their own
A meme war has broken out between Act and Tui after the Government’s Coalition partner pinched the beer brand’s famous “Yeah right” slogan to diss the country’s biggest university.
The political party sparked the tit-for-tat spat yesterday when it posted a photoshopped image of a billboard behind a University of Auckland sign to its social media channels.
The mock billboard had the words: “Compulsory Treaty courses will get Auckland Uni back into the top 150″ next to Tui’s “Yeah right” tagline.
Act – which has criticised a Treaty of Waitangi course the university will make compulsory for first-year students next year – posted the jab two days after the University of Auckland fell out of Times Higher Education’s top 150 universities’ rankings for the first time since 2020. It is now ranked 152nd.
The university course that sparked Act’s initial meme is Waipapa Taumata Rau, which teaches knowledge of Te Tiriti, New Zealand history and skills such as methods of thinking.
After a pilot this year, it will be compulsory for all first-year students – including international students – next year.
The university couldn’t be contacted for comment today, but its pro vice-chancellor Māori Te Kawehau Hoskins earlier told RNZ students would benefit from the various units, which include critical thinking, academic writing and working in groups.
But Act has previously called the course “indoctrination” that could damage the university’s reputation.
The party hadn’t heard directly from the university or DB Breweries over the meme, a party spokesman said today.
The internet creation followed the party’s tertiary education spokeswoman Parmjeet Parmar saying this week universities risked losing their academic focus and relevance to international students with an increased focus on Treaty issues and Mātauranga Māori (traditional Māori knowledge).
The “growing obsession” with Te Tiriti and indigenous knowledge was deeply concerning, Parmar said.
“[It] will only see universities become more inward-looking, less internationally relevant and less attractive to international students.”
The meme had “quite a large impact” on Act’s social media channels compared to other posts on their pages, especially as there were a lot of people who didn’t know about the university’s move, the party’s spokesman said.
But others supported the university’s stance, including one writing of those against the course: “You build your university on my land, but don’t want my history taught.”
Another woman wrote that the course would contribute to a “healthy, civil society” and “finally” help Kiwis understand “some of their story and history as a partner in this land”.
“An honest look and understanding of our past builds a more affluent whole person. True manaakitanga (showing respect, generosity and care) is about equality, giving mana to others, seeing one another as equals.
“Go AK Uni (sic), you understand true deep education.”
