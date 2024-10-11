For one, advertising is tightly regulated in New Zealand. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has strict standards for responsible advertising, with codes covering “truthful presentation”, “matters of social responsibility” and “decent, honest ... advertising communications”. The authority, which has served as advertising watchdog since 1973, now processes more than 1000 complaints each year. Anyone can complain about an advertisement targeting New Zealanders, including other advertisers.
The image of the Nazi Party leader performing a ‘Heil Hitler’ salute with the slice of pizza was accompanied by the quote, “It is possible to make people believe that heaven is hell.”
At least one billboard was removed after Hell Pizza received complaints from the Jewish community, while some were replaced with the chain’s famous campaign of Pope Benedict saying, “Hell is real and eternal.”
“We hoped we could get away with people seeing Hitler with a piece of pizza [and thinking it] would be funny,” a Hell Pizza spokesperson said at the time.
“We do recognise there were some horrendous things done and if people are not seeing it as lampooning, we are dealing with a slightly different animal and we will back down.”
In 2018, the anti-vaccination lobby group Warnings About Vaccination Expectations (Waves NZ) sparked widespread controversy with a billboard that depicted a man holding a baby alongside the statement, “If you knew the ingredients in a vaccine, would you RISK it?”
The billboard was erected by Auckland’s Southern Motorway, near the Princes St off-ramp and Middlemore Hospital.
The advertisement was up for about a day before Ad-Vantage Media, an independent billboard company, told the Herald it was being removed.
“The location, being near the hospital, wasn’t right for the billboard, so we made the call to remove it,” a spokesperson said at the time.
The ASA received 146 complaints, many of which cited a lack of social responsibility, the implication that vaccines are unsafe, and exploitation of vulnerable audiences.
“For a limited time. A bit like Jesus” - Hell Pizza, 2011
The third most complained about ad in New Zealand history, the Hell Pizza billboard was erected in Hamilton and promoted its limited-edition Hot Cross Buns alongside the text, “For a limited time. A bit like Jesus.”
The billboard also featured a bun decorated with an inverted pentacle symbol.
“Complainants were concerned the ad constituted spiritual abuse, was grossly offensive and made a mockery of the Christian faith,” the ASA said in its annual report.
Another complainant claimed the billboard “slandered and ridiculed” Christianity in a way that wouldn’t be tolerated if it were directed at other religions or minority groups.
Despite attracting 178 objections, the complaints were not upheld.
“In its decision, the complaints board said the ad, while provocative, was saved by the degree of black humour and in light of prevailing community standards was not likely to cause serious or widespread offence.”
At the time, Hell Pizza issued a statement branding complainants “confused, unreasonable, and even outright irrational”.
“Hell believes that extremists of all religions and races are worthy of humour and satire.”
The billboard amassed 86 complaints, many of which claimed the tagline was offensive to Christians, as was the link between alcohol and religion. The ad was withdrawn by DB Breweries following the backlash.
