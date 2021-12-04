Act leader David Seymour promises to make Crate Day a national holiday

David Seymour announcing he would make Crate Day a national holiday at the Backbencher pub. Photo / Supplied

Act leader David Seymour, whose trajectory in the polls is catapulting him towards becoming a potential power broker at the next election, has promised to make Crate Day a national holiday.

Seymour made the announcement today at the Backbencher pub, the drinking hole for MPs across the road from Parliament.

"Gidday legends. As we know Crate Day is a great day and under Act it would be a national holiday.

"But just be careful when you are trying to knock back a dozen Warrior bottles to be safe, be strong and, most importantly, be legendary," said Seymour, who likes taking the piss but happens to be teetotal.

Crate Day is an unofficial holiday in New Zealand, celebrating the first Saturday of summer in true Kiwi style. It goes back to another era when a crate of 750ml beer bottles was what most beer drinkers would pick up.

The day involves drinking, or at least attempting to drink, the full crate of beer, although the alcohol industry urges Kiwis to keep it safe and social.

A police spokeswoman said: "We're not aware of any incidents in relation to Crate Day today."

This is not the first time the 40-something MP for Epsom has made a joke of himself. He won the hearts of the nation with his twerking routine in short shorts on Dancing with the Stars.