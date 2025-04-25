Advertisement
Abilities Group recycling plant fire: North Shore residents get first look at destruction

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Road re-opens after Abilities Group fire. Video / Jenni Mortimer
  • Abilities Group recycling plant in the Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore was destroyed by a massive fire on Thursday night.
  • Hillside Rd - where the plant was - has reopened, allowing residents to see the destruction up close.
  • Some were in tears as they saw the blackened, tangled remains of the charity-run plant, which provides employment for more than 100 people with disabilities.

Stunned and tearful North Shore residents are this morning getting their first peek at the extent of the devastation after a massive fire at a recycling plant in Wairau Valley on Thursday.

The hours-long blaze sent fireballs shooting into the sky as thick, black smoke with a strong chemical smell forced residents, relying on their own eyes and multiple emergency alerts, to stay inside with their windows and doors closed.

Smoke could be seen across the city as almost 100 firefighters from Auckland and Hamilton responded to the 5.30pm fire at Abilities Group, including two who had to be rescued after their aerial unit failed and left them trapped above the flames raging through the charity-run plant on Hillside Rd.

The fire was brought under control on Thursday night, with firefighters dampening hotspots yesterday.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the major fire at Abilities Group on Auckland's North Shore on Thursday, including those using aerial units. Photo/ Dean Purcell
This morning, with Hillside Rd reopened, residents got their first look at what was left - a crumpled, blackened mess of tangled building materials and other debris too charred to be identified.

“Lots of residents are coming to see, now that [the] road’s opened up”, said one, adding there was still a “pretty strong” smell in the air.

“[There’s] a few tears from locals,” she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ are back at the scene today of the blaze at the Abilities Group recycling plant on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A tradie who worked in the area told the the scene had left him “in shock”.

“I thought there would be something left. Sad day.”

The aftermath of a massive fire at Abilities Group recycling plant on April 24. The charity provided work for disabled people but the plant was destroyed in the fire that may have been started by a lithium battery. Photo / Supplied
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it may have been caused by lithium batteries, Fire and Emergency NZ said yesterday.

More than 100 disabled employees have been affected by the plant’s destruction.

Yesterday, a Givealittle page was set up to replace equipment and to support staff at Abilities Group, which employs many people with disabilities.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

