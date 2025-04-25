Abilities Group recycling plant in the Wairau Valley on Auckland ’s North Shore was destroyed by a massive fire on Thursday night.

Hillside Rd - where the plant was - has reopened, allowing residents to see the destruction up close.

Some were in tears as they saw the blackened, tangled remains of the charity-run plant, which provides employment for more than 100 people with disabilities.

The hours-long blaze sent fireballs shooting into the sky as thick, black smoke with a strong chemical smell forced residents, relying on their own eyes and multiple emergency alerts, to stay inside with their windows and doors closed.

Smoke could be seen across the city as almost 100 firefighters from Auckland and Hamilton responded to the 5.30pm fire at Abilities Group, including two who had to be rescued after their aerial unit failed and left them trapped above the flames raging through the charity-run plant on Hillside Rd.

The fire was brought under control on Thursday night, with firefighters dampening hotspots yesterday.