Home / New Zealand

North Shore Abilities Group recycling plant seeks community support after huge fire

By Finn Blackwell
RNZ·
2 mins to read

The Abilities Group recycling plant in Glenfield burned down on Thursday night. Photo / RNZ / Kaye Albert

By RNZ

An Auckland recycling plant that burned down on the city’s North Shore last night is calling on donations from the public to support staff and replace essential equipment.

The Abilities Group recycling plant in Glenfield caught fire yesterday evening, sending plumes of toxic smoke over the city.

The fire led to emergency alerts about toxic smoke. Photo / RNZ / Calvin Samuel
About 90 firefighters from across Auckland and from Hamilton responded to the fire, which was contained on Thursday evening.

The Abilities Group said a fire investigator had been at the site on Friday, and the building was being dismantled.

The fire on Auckland's North Shore as seen from the city. Photo / Supplied / Geordie Winlove
The blaze destroyed critical equipment, it said.

Managing director Peter Fraher was calling on the public to support recovery efforts.

“Abilities is more than a workplace – it’s a supportive environment where disabled people find purpose, opportunity, and community,” he said.

“Losing that is a huge blow.”

Fraher said the organisation provided employment and support to more than 100 disabled people, and was launching an urgent drive to raise funds.

Donations would go towards supporting those staff affected by the fire, finding a temporary site, and replacing what was destroyed in the blaze.

The Abilities Group recycling plant in Glenfield burned down on Thursday night. Photo / RNZ / Kaye Albert
A Givealittle page has been set up for those wishing to donate.

Fraher said the support from the community had been overwhelming, and he thanked emergency responders for their work controlling the fire.

“We’ve had an incredible outpouring of kindness from the community already, and we’re so grateful.

“Now we’re asking anyone who’s ever believed in our mission – or simply wants to help us support our team as we rebuild – to support our fundraiser.”

- RNZ

