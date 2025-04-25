About 90 firefighters from across Auckland and from Hamilton responded to the fire, which was contained on Thursday evening.

The Abilities Group said a fire investigator had been at the site on Friday, and the building was being dismantled.

The fire on Auckland's North Shore as seen from the city. Photo / Supplied / Geordie Winlove

The blaze destroyed critical equipment, it said.

Managing director Peter Fraher was calling on the public to support recovery efforts.

“Abilities is more than a workplace – it’s a supportive environment where disabled people find purpose, opportunity, and community,” he said.

“Losing that is a huge blow.”

Fraher said the organisation provided employment and support to more than 100 disabled people, and was launching an urgent drive to raise funds.

Donations would go towards supporting those staff affected by the fire, finding a temporary site, and replacing what was destroyed in the blaze.

The Abilities Group recycling plant in Glenfield burned down on Thursday night. Photo / RNZ / Kaye Albert

A Givealittle page has been set up for those wishing to donate.

Fraher said the support from the community had been overwhelming, and he thanked emergency responders for their work controlling the fire.

“We’ve had an incredible outpouring of kindness from the community already, and we’re so grateful.

“Now we’re asking anyone who’s ever believed in our mission – or simply wants to help us support our team as we rebuild – to support our fundraiser.”

- RNZ