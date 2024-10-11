Charges laid on Friday last week show he is accused of breaching a protection order against this person by psychologically abusing them twice, then attempting to kidnap them sometime between October and December last year.

Abbas Munshi earlier gave an interview to the Herald about the alleged incident in Lower Hutt. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

He also faces a charge of making a false statement to police in a way that would amount to perjury if made on oath in a judicial proceeding.

The Herald earlier published an interview with Munshi in which he spoke of a series of escalating incidents he claimed were all connected to the person from his past.

In the interview, which the Herald has removed in light of the recent developments, Munshi said that from October to December last year he and his family started receiving multiple visits from a woman he claimed had been threatening to kill him.

He said police contacted him months later on June 15 to inform him they were aware of text messages sent by an anonymous person to a former colleague, containing threats to Munshi. They contacted him again on June 24 to let him know they did not believe he was in danger. Later that day, the stabbing occurred.

Munshi claimed he was approached by a masked man who mentioned the person from his past.

“The moment he said that, my God ... I was scared,” he said. “I just told this guy, I said, ‘Look, I don’t know what you’ve come for but you know what, I have some money. I’m happy to offer you that money, please spare my life.’

“Before I could complete, he started beating me up. He punched me, I think, everywhere. He kicked me, he punched me, and he stabbed me as well.”

Munshi said he crawled to a nearby house and the occupants called 111. Police officers arrived to find him bloodied on the home’s doorstep, and took him to hospital.

Hospital discharge notes viewed by the Herald show he was admitted with blunt trauma to the face and two stab wounds in his thigh.

Abbas Munshi claimed to have received this anonymous note in his letterbox.

One of the entries in his paperwork noted a nurse was unable to comprehend what Munshi was saying because he was shivering so violently, and was shouting in pain when his leg was moved.

He was discharged from hospital the next morning.

He said he later received a note in his letterbox which he claimed revealed the name of the stabber and referred to the person from his past.

Munshi appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this week and applied for bail, but a justice of the peace declined this.

He has now entered not-guilty pleas to the charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, breaching a protection order, making a false police statement and attempted kidnapping.

He reappeared in court on Thursday afternoon by audio-visual link to appeal the JP’s decision, but Judge Mike Mika also declined Munshi’s second bid for bail.

Munshi stood with his hand over his heart while the judge spoke.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in December.

