A unique perspective of the planet

Overall winner and animal behaviour winner: "I climbed up on the tree and waited for hours... patience would surely pay off." Orangutan, Borneo. Photo / Thomas Vijayan

Climbing a tree and waiting for hours may not your regular day's work, but for Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan it's proven to be an award-winning move.

Vijayan's photograph of an orangutan climbing a 1000-year-old tree with the forest canopy and sky reflected in a lake below has won him the prestigious 2021 Nature TTL photography title and £1500 ($2960) prize money.

Animal behaviour runner-up: "A fish is caught in the moment it is snapped up by a crocodile." South Africa. Photo / Johan Wandrag

"This image means a lot to me because presently the orangutan population is reducing at an alarming rate," says Vijayan of his winning image.

"Deforestation and humans are the key cause behind this. Trees over 1000 years old - which are a major asset to our planet - are being cut down for palm oil plantation. As humans we have a lot of alternative choices to replace the oil, but the orangutans don't have any options other than losing their home."

Camera traps winner: "One off-camera flash was positioned to the rear of the subject in an effort to create this silhouette." Forest mouse, UK. Photo / John Formstone

More than 8000 entries from nature and wildlife photographers all over the world were vying for the top prize. But Vijayan's picture stood out among a really strong field.

"Thomas' image is really unique, and immediately stood out to the judging panel," said Will Nicholls, founder of Nature TTL.

"It's one of those photos where you can't skim past it. The unique perspective and composition means you are immediately trying to figure out what exactly you are looking at."

Landscape winner: "The shadow of an ancient Camel Thorn tree reaches out, like a blackened hand to the delicate tracings of the Tsauchab River." Namibia. Photo / Jay Roode

There are nine categories that photographers could enter, with some truly amazing views of our natural world. The images show nature and wildlife in their stunning beauty, the adaptation and struggle for survival in a changing world and how a unique perspective can change your view of the Earth and the species that live here.

Wild Portraits winner: "He climbed a ridge and decided to just rest... the soft afternoon skies created the perfect backdrop." Polar bear, Norway. Photo / Dennis Stogsdill

These photographs are also a testament to the many hours of dedication and hard work to capture a moment in time to bring a different aspect to the way we view the world. And we don't even have to climb a tree to see it.

Camera traps highly commended: "The shadow of fallow deer sketches in front of the starry skies." Fallow deer shadows against a star-lit sky. Photo / Bence Máté

Landscapes highly commended: "I was quite far from the shoreline, following the patterns left in the sand." Eigg Scotland. Photo / Luigi Ruoppolo

Underwater winner: "The manta drifted closer and closer to me until eventually I was able to capture this shot." Manta ray, Maldives. Photo / Grant Thomas

Underwater runner-up: " Under the irradiation of light, it presents such a natural circle." Eel, Philippines. Photo / Zhi'yue Shi