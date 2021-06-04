A unique perspective of the planet

Climbing a tree and waiting for hours may not your regular day's work, but for Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan it's proven to be an award-winning move.
Vijayan's photograph of an orangutan climbing a 1000-year-old tree with the forest canopy and sky reflected in a lake below has won him the prestigious 2021 Nature TTL photography title and £1500 ($2960) prize money.
"This image means a lot to me because presently the orangutan population is reducing at an alarming rate," says Vijayan of his winning image.
"Deforestation and humans are the key cause behind this. Trees over 1000 years old - which are a major asset to our planet - are being cut down for palm oil plantation. As humans we have a lot of alternative choices to replace the oil, but the orangutans don't have any options other than losing their home."
More than 8000 entries from nature and wildlife photographers all over the world were vying for the top prize. But Vijayan's picture stood out among a really strong field.
"Thomas' image is really unique, and immediately stood out to the judging panel," said Will Nicholls, founder of Nature TTL.
"It's one of those photos where you can't skim past it. The unique perspective and composition means you are immediately trying to figure out what exactly you are looking at."
There are nine categories that photographers could enter, with some truly amazing views of our natural world. The images show nature and wildlife in their stunning beauty, the adaptation and struggle for survival in a changing world and how a unique perspective can change your view of the Earth and the species that live here.
These photographs are also a testament to the many hours of dedication and hard work to capture a moment in time to bring a different aspect to the way we view the world. And we don't even have to climb a tree to see it.
