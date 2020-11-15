A teen hunter reported missing in South Canterbury has made contact

Marcus McKay, 19, had been missing since 9pm on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A frantic search for a teenager reported missing on a hunting trip in South Canterbury is over after he made contact by cell phone.

Marcus McKay, 19, had been missing since 9pm on Friday.

It's believed he was last seen dropping his partner and brother home after a trip to Christchurch before heading out on hunting trip with a mate.

His family have been trying to reach him by phone and were desperate for news as the hours ticked by.

Earlier today police said they were following leads for the missing teen after receiving a call about a hunter overdue from a day trip with a friend, at 9pm last night.

The caller did not know where the person was going hunting, or who the friend was.

However, police have just confirmed to the Herald "the hunter has got back into cell reception and has made contact - all is fine."

Marcus' mother Jocelyn McKay earlier told Stuff her son's phone was going straight to voice mail.

McKay said her son had been driving a grey Mitsubishi Triton which was also missing.

She believed he was in the Geraldine area but said he could be anywhere in the South Canterbury region.

"I'm trying to be positive, but our whole family is in tears most of the time," she said.

"I can't help but think the worst because it's so out-of-character. He's the sort of person where he's in contact with family all the time, he's very family-orientated. He's one of those boys who's always on his phone."

McKay told Stuff her son had only been hunting a handful of times and did not own a gun.

"I think he was just going out with people who have done it before.

"We've had lots of support from friends and family, and lots of people wanting to go up and have a look. I can't thank those people enough."