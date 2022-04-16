Police cordoned off the road after a person was shot by police in New Plymouth last night. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A person has died after being shot by police in New Plymouth last night.



Police are working to identify the person and notify their next of kin.

The incident occurred while police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Road about 9.30pm.



The person shot by police was critically injured.

"Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement.

They said the Independent Police Complaints Authority would be notified of the incident and a Critical Incident Investigation was under way.

Support would be provided to the officers involved.



Police were to remain at the scene overnight and road closures would remain in place until a scene examination has been completed.