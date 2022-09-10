Charles delivers his first address as King. Video / BBC

King Charles III will formally be announced King of New Zealand at a Proclamation Ceremony in front of Parliament today – the first opportunity for the public to gather for ceremonies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It follows the official Proclamation of Accession at St James's Palace in London last night – after which the 14 other countries which have the monarch as the head of state have their own ceremonies.

The ceremony begins at 12.30 m and will be attended by the Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon, Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, and the Chief of the Defence Force Kevin Shortt.

As the head of state, the monarch is also the head of the NZ Defence Force, and the army, navy and air force.

Diplomatic representatives from Niue, Tokelau and the Cook Islands - countries which are part of the Realm of New Zealand – will also be part of the official party.

While King Charles III automatically became New Zealand's head of state when the Queen died, the ceremony is the formal acknowledgement of that.

Ahead of the ceremony, Cabinet will meet followed by a meeting of the Executive Council with the Governor General present.

Flags on Government buildings have been raised to full mast for the day – a break from the mourning period to mark the accession of Charles III as the new monarch.

The ceremony will end with an artillery salute from Point Jerningham in Wellington and the singing of the national anthem. When it concludes, the bells at the nearby Wellington Cathedral of St Paul will ring in the change – likely accompanied by bells elsewhere around New Zealand.

The Prime Minister and Governor General are likely to travel to the United Kingdom late this week to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, which will be on Monday September 19.

About 30 personnel from the Royal New Zealand Navy, New Zealand Army, Royal New Zealand Air Force and Defence civilians are leaving New Zealand today on civilian flights for it as well.

Parliament will also meet on Tuesday to mark the Queen's death after 70 years as the country's head of state – and the succession to King Charles III.

Last night, Ardern also spoke to British Prime Minister Liz Truss. A statement from 10 Downing St said they spoke of their fondness for Her Majesty The Queen "and shared their condolences".

As the Head of State, the Sovereign is a key part of New Zealand's constitutional arrangements, including giving Royal assent to bills, summoning and dissolving Parliament and delivering the Speech from the Throne at the opening of Parliament – usually through their representative, the Governor General.