A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, days after the deadly attack in 2019. Photo / AP

A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, days after the deadly attack in 2019. Photo / AP

This month’s episode of A Moment In Crime follows up the podcast’s first episode about the Christchurch terror attack.

As the coronial inquest into the mass murder begins, it’s important to remember what happened and who was responsible. It’s important to remember who was killed, wounded and impacted. And it’s important to understand the inquest.

In this episode of A Moment In Crime, you will hear from the judge who sentenced the terrorist in 2020 and from those closest to the attack - survivors, witnesses and those who lost loved ones that day.

Brenton Tarrant was the first person in New Zealand history to be jailed for life without parole and will spend the rest of his days in a prison cell - unable to hurt another person.

The episode refers to an act of terrorism, mass murder and the wounding of many people. It is graphic in parts and is intended for a mature audience.

Many people are against the name of the terrorist being published, but in this podcast episode, he is named at times. His case was heard in an open court and is well known, and the host and producers have decided not to create any sense of drama around his abhorrent actions by painting him as a nameless villain.

“At the outset of this episode of A Moment In Crime, I would like to acknowledge the 51 people who died in the Christchurch terror attack and their families, and those injured on that terrible day,” host Anna Leask said in the podcast.

For more on the attack, the prosecution, sentencing and investigations, the following articles offer a deeper understanding of the attack on March 15, 2019, and the aftermath.

The inquest into the terror attack will span six weeks from October 24.

More than 140 people and organisations have been given formal status as interested parties in the inquiry - including immediate family members of the deceased, people who were bullet-injured or otherwise witnessed the attack, and organisations recognised as representing the wider interests of the affected community.

Over the next six weeks, Deputy Chief Coroner Brigitte Windley will preside over the first phase of the inquest process, during which she will delve into nine specific issues:

The events of 15 March, 2019, starting from the commencement of the attack through to the completion of the emergency response and Tarrant’s formal interview by police

The response times and entry processes of police and ambulance officers at each mosque

The triage and medical response at each mosque

The steps taken to apprehend the offender

The role of, and processes undertaken by, Christchurch Hospital in responding to the attack

Co-ordination between emergency services and first responders

Whether Tarrant had assistance from any other person on 15 March 2019

The final movements and time of death for each of the victims - if that information is wanted by their family

The cause(s) of death for each victim

Whether any death could have been averted had alternative medical triage and/or medical treatment been administered to the context of the attack

Whether the Al Noor Mosque’s emergency exit door in the south-east corner of the main prayer room failed to function to allow egress in the course of the attack, and if so, why.

The evidence before Coroner Windley runs, so far, to nearly 3000 documents, nearly 4750 images, 2720 audio files and upward of 80 hours of video.

Coroner Windley said it was important for the public to understand why - after a number of other investigations - the inquest was crucial.

“Some have expressed particular concern with the fact that the Royal Commission’s investigation was largely undertaken in private and that together with orders that now apply to the evidence it received, they have not been able to see and consider the evidence behind the Royal Commission’s findings, and feel that important questions remain unanswered,” she said.

“Some issues that sufficiently relate to the wider circumstances of the deaths but were not considered by the Royal Commission and only needed to be covered in a limited way in the criminal prosecution will be investigated as part of the coronial Inquiry.”

Tarrant will not participate in the inquest.

The first episode of A Moment In Crime was released in September 2019 and focused on the Christchurch terror attacks to mark six months since the shootings in two city mosques.

Episodes of A Moment In Crime are usually released monthly, and so far, Leask has covered 44 cases including the murders of Grace Millane, Scott Guy, Austin Hemmings, Carmen Thomas, Karen Aim; the deaths of the Kahui Twins, the Edgeware Road murders, the Christchurch House of Horrors and the massacres at Raurimu and Aramoana.

Last month a three-part special covered the case of rich lister and philanthropist James Wallace who was convicted of sexually assaulting three men and was jailed and had his knighthood stripped from him as a result.

A Moment In Crime has topped the overall and true crime charts on numerous occasions and has listeners in more than 80 countries.

The podcast won a silver award in the true crime category at the inaugural New Zealand Podcast Awards in 2021.

It was also nominated in 2022.

If you have a crime or case you would like to hear more about, email anna.leask@nzme.co.nz.

If you need support or help please reach out to one of the following services for advice:



























