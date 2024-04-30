Political plonk: Parliament producing its own exclusive wine range

Will the chosen wine have hints of select committee reports and raucous debate, or notes of leaked papers and a subtle aftertaste of scandal?

The taste of New Zealand’s democracy will soon be available for purchase at the House of Representatives, as the Parliamentary Service looks to dip its toes into the world of wine.

“Diners and visitors to Parliament already enjoy food which showcases the best New Zealand cuisine, while soaking up the atmosphere at the heart of New Zealand’s democracy. Now, we want to pair this quintessentially New Zealand experience with some of our country’s finest wines,” makes up part of the sales pitch to wineries looking to expand their range into the halls of power.

A mock-up of the New Zealand Parliament wine labels. Photo / Parliament NZ

The parliamentary range will include either six or seven signature brews, including one “methode traditionnelle” bottle of bubbles, two to three white wines, two to three red wines, and one port.

Under “Frequently asked questions” on Parliament’s website about the exclusive wine range, it states “at this time, Parliamentary Service is not looking for a Rose”; the same fate has been dealt to non-alcoholic wines.

The range will include at least one primary and one secondary wine, the former needing to be considered a popular variety, commonly served in hospitality, such as a sauvignon blanc or pinot noir - classics.

A secondary wine would be a rarer taste, with Parliament’s application document suggesting a chenin blanc or a zinfandel might fit the bill.

All New Zealand wineries have been invited to throw their hat in the ring in a “truly unique platform”, though an applying winery must be at least 51 per cent New Zealand-owned to be successful.

It’s unclear which wineries will be chosen to join a bespoke range at the hub of democracy, and whether the selected wine will have hints of select committee reports and raucous debate, or notes of leaked papers and a subtle aftertaste of scandal.

The signature line of wines will be presented as the house brand in Parliament’s upmarket Bellamy’s restaurant, and Pickwicks bar. The selected wine will be the only wine served at parliamentary events.

The select range will be exclusively served at all functions and events at Parliament - including weddings, conferences, and international events.

Winning wines will also be available as a gift for foreign dignitaries who visit the Beehive.

The application form calls the situation an “opportunity”, with Parliament hosting more than 80,000 visitors every year.

Proposals describe a minimum of 5000 bottles of red, 5000 bottles of white, 4000 bottles of sparkling wine, and only 300 ports - as a minimum amount.

Wineries are expected to provide training to the Parliamentary Service team on how to serve and sell recommended bottles to prospective buyers.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero explained the rationale behind the decision to launch an exclusive wine range.

In a statement to the Herald, Gonzalez-Montero said that currently, wine sold at Parliament’s onsite restaurant and bar is purchased through a standard retailer, “which can cost Parliament more and influence which wines we purchase”.

“By working directly with local New Zealand, homegrown, wineries and having dedicated suppliers we can negotiate a better price by buying in bulk and ensure we are supporting local businesses who have grown and produced this wine in New Zealand,” he said.

Gonzalez-Montero added that the project would support New Zealand’s local wine industry and help to reduce costs overall.

He confirmed the Parliamentary Service was looking at selling the wine in Parliament’s gift shop.

It’s not the first time democracy wine has been pitched, with a number of wines, champagnes, and even spirits available with British House of Lords branding for sale in the United Kingdom’s Houses of Parliament shop.

A House of Lords-branded sav will set you back £15 ($31).

The Parliamentary Service has not given wine companies a price range for each category, and has instead asked winemakers to consider that the agency is looking for “good quality wines that we are proud to serve as part of New Zealand Parliament’s exclusive wine range”, and “wineries who can support us achieve value-for-money”.

Applicants wanting to deliver Parliament’s wine range will find out their prospective fate this month. Options will be scored on price, conditions, and taste ahead of the short-list, expected to number up to 24 wineries.

Short-listed applicants will be invited to “tasting presentations”, where wine-tasters will sip, judge, and democratically vote for their options to go forward for between one to one-and-a-half hours. The tasting presentation will make up nearly half of a wineries’ final score, for judging.

The tasting panel will be made up of “diverse people” from across the Parliamentary Service with “varied backgrounds”, according to application documents.

Other criteria being looked at by the Parliamentary Service includes a winery’s “philosophy, history, brand, and wine production process”.

Contracts are expected to be signed off in August, with a three-year timeframe.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.