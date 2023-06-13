Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Tears, fears, and too many beers: A typical day in court

9 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Senior Journalist

Judge Gerard Lynch, black gown flowing raven-esque, strides onto the bench at 9.59am, one minute early, startling the pattering eloquence of lawyers; an indication that today he is in no mood for antics.

Half an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.