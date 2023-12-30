In general, the speed limit for cars on main rural roads and motorways is 100km/h and 50km/h on urban roads, unless signs say otherwise. Photo / Jason Oxenham

EDITORIAL

As the summer sun bathes Aotearoa in its warm embrace, the joy of the festive season is palpable. Families gather and communities come together to celebrate. However, against this backdrop of merriment, we find ourselves compelled to address a matter of concern – the rising road toll that casts a shadow over the summer period.

It is with a heavy heart that we report a road toll of 10 as at December 29, a grim number indeed. The official road toll period, spanning from December 22 to January 5, is meant to be a time of joy and togetherness, yet has become a period marred by preventable accidents.

Our roads should be pathways to reunions, not scenes of devastation. The call from the police is clear - they’re urging motorists to make responsible decisions behind the wheel. The litany of accidents, too often stemming from speeding, drink-driving and impatience, should serve as a stark reminder that such choices not only affect the individuals involved, but also ripple through families and communities.

The simple plea to “belt up, keep your speed within the limits and focus on the road” should not be a sombre mantra but a common-sense guide for safe driving. As we revel in the festive mood, let us not take chances that could turn moments of joy into enduring sorrow.

The police, adopting a no-nonsense approach, are trying to ensure safety on our roads. With marked and unmarked patrol cars and checkpoints dotting the country, the commitment to enforcing road rules is unwavering. Breath tests, seatbelt checks and speeding ticket statistics underline officers’ dedication to safeguarding lives. The inconvenience is a small price to pay for the assurance that loved ones will make it home for Christmas.

Yet, road safety is not the only concern during this season of warmth and sunshine. As the temperature rises, Kiwis flock to our beaches, lakes and rivers. However, the allure of the water brings with it a sobering reality.

Water Safety New Zealand’s report on drownings paints a distressing picture, with 94 lives lost last year. This year, the toll as at Christmas Eve stood at 88 (including six deaths due to Cyclone Gabrielle), with a staggering 85 per cent being male victims. The Police National Dive Squad, tasked with rescues, often finds itself recovering bodies instead of reuniting families.

Amid the joy of aquatic activities, the message is clear: avoid alcohol. Whether diving, swimming or boating, the deadly mix of alcohol and water has claimed too many lives. A day by the water should end with a safe return home, not a tragic search for a missing loved one.

As we navigate the season and enjoy the outdoors, let us embrace responsibility. Be it on the roads or in the water, the choices we make impact not only ourselves but the lives of those around us.

Let this festive season be one of joy, not sorrow. Drive safely, stay vigilant and cherish the moments with your loved ones. Let’s ensure the summer of 2023 is remembered for the warmth of shared laughter, not the chill of avoidable tragedies.



