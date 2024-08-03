“This is great news to see Tairāwhiti events included in the new regional event category for funding,” East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said.

“We live in a beautiful part of the country and being able to support events that showcase it to the rest of the country and the world is fantastic.”

The Longline Classic is to be staged at the Gisborne Soundshell on Saturday, October 26.

According to a social media post, ticket allocations for it are “flying out the door”.

The festival will feature the likes of Tiki Taane, Daily J, Che Fu and Dunedin band Soaked Oats.

The First Light Marathon adventure running race will be staged again here on January 25 of next year.





The First Light Marathon has drawn people from around the world to Gisborne for an event that takes in city and coast sights. It will be held again in January. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne’s spectacular coastline and the steep green hills provide a magic backdrop to the unique race with marathon, half-marathon and 6km distance options.

About 3000 competitors, officials and supporters will converge on Gisborne for the 2025 New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships.







