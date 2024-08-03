Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

$95,000 in MBIE funding for three Gisborne events

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
The New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships are to be staged at Midway Beach in March next year. More than 1000 competitors and 2000 supporters and officials are expected.

The New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships are to be staged at Midway Beach in March next year. More than 1000 competitors and 2000 supporters and officials are expected.

Three major events in Gisborne are to receive more than $95,000 in funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Recipients in round 1 of MBIE’s Regional Events Promotion Fund were announced yesterday with 132 events across the country receiving a total of $2.375 million.

It includes $34,000 towards the staging costs of the 2025 New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships at Midway Beach next March; $20,000 to help run the First Light Marathon in January; and $41,200 towards the cost of the Longline Classic music festival in October.

The Longline Classic music festival at the Gisborne Soundshell in October has received Government funding to help meet running costs.
The Longline Classic music festival at the Gisborne Soundshell in October has received Government funding to help meet running costs.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is great news to see Tairāwhiti events included in the new regional event category for funding,” East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said.

“We live in a beautiful part of the country and being able to support events that showcase it to the rest of the country and the world is fantastic.”

The Longline Classic is to be staged at the Gisborne Soundshell on Saturday, October 26.

According to a social media post, ticket allocations for it are “flying out the door”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The festival will feature the likes of Tiki Taane, Daily J, Che Fu and Dunedin band Soaked Oats.

The First Light Marathon adventure running race will be staged again here on January 25 of next year.


The First Light Marathon has drawn people from around the world to Gisborne for an event that takes in city and coast sights. It will be held again in January. Photo / Liam Clayton
The First Light Marathon has drawn people from around the world to Gisborne for an event that takes in city and coast sights. It will be held again in January. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne’s spectacular coastline and the steep green hills provide a magic backdrop to the unique race with marathon, half-marathon and 6km distance options.

About 3000 competitors, officials and supporters will converge on Gisborne for the 2025 New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships.



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand