Three major events in Gisborne are to receive more than $95,000 in funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.
Recipients in round 1 of MBIE’s Regional Events Promotion Fund were announced yesterday with 132 events across the country receiving a total of $2.375 million.
It includes $34,000 towards the staging costs of the 2025 New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships at Midway Beach next March; $20,000 to help run the First Light Marathon in January; and $41,200 towards the cost of the Longline Classic music festival in October.