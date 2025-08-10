Police from around New Zealand are being flown into Northland to help boost staff numbers amid a spike in serious crime.
Police officers from around the country are being sent to Northland on temporary five-week rotations as overrun staff struggle to cope with a surge in violent crime, including nine alleged homicides already this year.
Police did not give the Herald a precise breakdown of the costs of flying andaccommodating the extra officers, but said it was expensive, unsustainable and short-term.
The squeeze on resources from the spate of killings means staff have been diverted from other police investigations, according to Northland district commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj.
“Homicides take up huge amounts of resources for a significant number of weeks and it creates difficulty to deal with some of the other matters that also require attention from us,” he told the Herald.
He said police didn’t want to be in a position where they’re struggling to keep up and so “we put the call out for help”.
He said the four most recent homicides, two of which occurred in Kaikohe, happened in quick succession which was “very unusual” and meant some investigative staff were pulled off other jobs.
“We have a high level of adult sexual assault and child protection matters that are a priority for us, and when we have to start drawing on those reserves to assist [with homicide investigations] that’s when we ... put the call out for help,” he said.
Srhoj said the pressure on resources was worst in mid and Far North towns like Kaitāia, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Moerewa and Kawakawa.
In the past three months, 90 officers from Southland, Canterbury, Wellington, Auckland and the Tasman district have been brought in to boost frontline, investigative and road policing numbers in Northland.
More rotations are possible in the coming months.
He was grateful for the assistance of those who had volunteered to help and said police were starting to make headway on the backlog of cases.
“We’re hugely appreciative of their support.”
However, he accepted the cost of flying staff to Northland and accommodating them was not sustainable long-term.
“It’s certainly not a model that we want to be using all the time. It’s obviously quite expensive,” he said.
Srhoj was unable to give the Herald a precise breakdown of the costs involved in the national operation to support Northland.
Iwi: Lack of police resources is “dire”
Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi chair Mane Tahere said the lack of police in Northland was “dire” with whānau losing confidence that police would respond to or investigate reported crime.
“If they’re thinking about joining the police, reach out to us,” he said.
Srhoj said the assistance from police outside the region had helped.
“It gives us the ability to be able to attend to the volume crime matters – things that when we’re under pressure, we really struggle to stay on top of.”
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.